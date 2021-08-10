Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Seele-N has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00842682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

