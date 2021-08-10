Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seer alerts:

Shares of SEER stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.77. Seer has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.