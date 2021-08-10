Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

NASDAQ:SIC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 40,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 2.53. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

