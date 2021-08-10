SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. SEMrush updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 558,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

