Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48.

In other Senseonics news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

