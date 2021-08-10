Serum (SRM) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00010193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $229.32 million and approximately $165.58 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.00837423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00106827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041515 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars.

