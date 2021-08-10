Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.57

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.57 and last traded at $64.57, with a volume of 7642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,952.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,865 shares of company stock worth $11,987,216 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 215.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,318.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $387,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.