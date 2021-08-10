Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $691.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

