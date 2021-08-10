Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,817 ($36.80). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,794 ($36.50), with a volume of 384,628 shares trading hands.
SVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,614.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53.
In related news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total transaction of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).
Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
