Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 167.18% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SHG stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13.10 ($0.17). 1,548,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of £137.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Shanta Gold has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.79.
About Shanta Gold
Featured Story: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.