Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 167.18% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SHG stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13.10 ($0.17). 1,548,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of £137.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Shanta Gold has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.79.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

