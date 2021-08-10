Shaw Communications Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE SJR.B traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.23. The company had a trading volume of 331,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$21.50 and a 12 month high of C$36.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37.

SJR.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark upgraded Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

