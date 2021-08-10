Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Insider Steven Ledbetter Purchases 4,000 Shares

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 1,904,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,782. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

