Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $86.87

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.87, but opened at $84.13. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $83.99, with a volume of 21,199 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $16,378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,344 shares of company stock valued at $56,605,016. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

