ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $220.00 at SVB Leerink

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWAV. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.71.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $203.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.