Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.