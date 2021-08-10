Simple Software Solutions Trading Up 51.2% Over Last Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $83,227.96 and approximately $24.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00017192 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 64.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,960,551 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

