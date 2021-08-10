Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

SND opened at $2.47 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smart Sand by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

