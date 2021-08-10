Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

