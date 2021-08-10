SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.21

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.21 and last traded at C$34.12, with a volume of 769604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

