Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMEGF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

SMEGF opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

