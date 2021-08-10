Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue raised Sodexo to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $17.08 on Friday. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.