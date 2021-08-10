SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 229.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $294.94 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.