SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.20 million.

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.01. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Several research firms recently commented on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

