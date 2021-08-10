Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Sonova has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

