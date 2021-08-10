South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
South State has raised its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. South State has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
Shares of South State stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. South State has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
