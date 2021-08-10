South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

South State has raised its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. South State has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of South State stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. South State has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that South State will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

