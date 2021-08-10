Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by 154.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 83.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of SCCO opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,933 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

