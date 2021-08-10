Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.34. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 7,383 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $403.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

