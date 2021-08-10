SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,247. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

