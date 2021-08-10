SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 339.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 303,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,374. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

