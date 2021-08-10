SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

