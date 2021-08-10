SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 29,619 shares.The stock last traded at $126.40 and had previously closed at $126.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.09.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.