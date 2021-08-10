SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223,284 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

