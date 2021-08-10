Sportcash One Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,055.00 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $285,508.08 and $50,055.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00160381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,473.63 or 0.99869827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.00830502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

