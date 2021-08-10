SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX):

8/7/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

8/5/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $136.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

7/23/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

7/21/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

7/20/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. 1,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,308. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

