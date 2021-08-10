Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$182.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.13 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,293,483 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

