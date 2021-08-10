SPX (NYSE:SPXC) PT Raised to $74.00 at Oppenheimer

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.27. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 158,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPX by 5,353.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in SPX by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 124,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

