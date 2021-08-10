Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 11,052 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $223.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

