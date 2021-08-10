Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Koppers by 51.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Koppers stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $648.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

