Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,572 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JOE opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

