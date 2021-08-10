Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.