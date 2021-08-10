Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.07 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Squarespace updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SQSP traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 12,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

