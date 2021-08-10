Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Standard Motor Products worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMP opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $956.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,895. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

