Standex International (SXI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

