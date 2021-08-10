Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

