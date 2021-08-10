State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of EnPro Industries worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,647 shares of company stock valued at $245,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:NPO opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.