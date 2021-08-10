State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

