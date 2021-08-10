State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.47 Million Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 506,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 454,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000.

RLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

