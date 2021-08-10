State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Magellan Health by 60.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $6,999,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Magellan Health by 354.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

