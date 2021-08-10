Status (SNT) Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $305.08 million and $51.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00860390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00108136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

