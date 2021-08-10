Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 385,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,430. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

